2 months ago
ECB's Weidmann praises Macron's reform vision
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
June 19, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 2 months ago

ECB's Weidmann praises Macron's reform vision

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes, near Paris, France, June 18, 2017.Bertrand Guay/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone countries gave up their reform agendas when the bloc's crisis abated, prolonging the continent's recovery process, but signals from French President Emmanuel Macron point in the right direction, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday.

"It is a matter of concern that countries let off on reforms when the crisis ended," Weidmann, who sits on the European Central Bank's rate setting Governing Council said. "But it is certainly a positive signal that the newly elected French President has put reforms back on the political agenda."

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra

