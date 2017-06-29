Woman under investigation in 1980s child murder case gripping France

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - A woman was put under formal investigation in France on Thursday over the murder of a four-year-old boy more than 30 years ago, reviving memories of an infamous case.

The discovery in a river of Gregory Villemin's body in October 1984, bound hand and foot, led to a revenge killing, and the crime has remained unsolved.

A couple in their 70s was placed under investigation in the same case earlier this month. [L8N1JD3FB].

Murielle Bolle, who was put under investigation on Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, was 15 in 1984.

Then, she had said she saw a suspect - her brother-in-law, a cousin of the child's father - kidnap the boy, before retracting her testimony, according to reports at the time.

Prosecutor Jean-Jacques Bosc said Bolle would be held in detention for at least four days, before magistrates decided on whether she should stay in jail.

Under French criminal law, a formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to likely implication of a suspect in a crime.