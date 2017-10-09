FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's EDF says cumulative 2017 nuclear power output down 1.3 percent
October 9, 2017 / 4:55 PM / in 9 days

France's EDF says cumulative 2017 nuclear power output down 1.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) said on Monday that its cumulative nuclear power production in 2017 was 283.3 terrawatt-hour (TWh) as of September, down 1.3 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

EDF, which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors, said that production for the month of September rose 10.6 percent to 29.3 TWh compared with September 2016, when several reactors were halted for safety inspections ordered by French regulator.

EDF has lowered its 2017 nuclear generation target to 385-392 TWh, from a previous target of 390-400 TWh.

Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough

