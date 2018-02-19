French utility EDF says notified of a strike at a nuclear plant

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) has been notified of a strike starting Monday until Wednesday Feb. 21 which could lead to a fall in electricity generation at a nuclear power plant, French grid operator RTE said in a note on its website.

The RTE did not give any further details about the strike.

It said in a separate note that production at EDF’s 900 megawatts Fessenheim 1 reactor had been halted due to a strike early on Monday.