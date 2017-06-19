Champs Elysees incident appears deliberate act: French interior ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - A driver appeared to deliberately crash his car into a police van on the French capital's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, the interior ministry said, and the Paris prosecutor's anti-terrorism unit said it had opened an investigation.

"It looks like this was a deliberate act," Interior Ministry Spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters at the scene.

Brandet said it was very likely that the driver, who had been armed, was dead.