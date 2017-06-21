FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
French government spokesman says MoDem exit from cabinet "simplifies things"
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 2 months ago

French government spokesman says MoDem exit from cabinet "simplifies things"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's government spokesman Christophe Castaner on Wednesday said the resignation of all ministers from the MoDem party allied to President Emmanuel Macron would "simplify things".

A source in the prime minister's office confirmed Justice Minister and MoDem party head Francois Bayrou and Junior European affairs minister Marielle de Sarnez were quitting the cabinet, a day after another Modem minister said she wanted no further role in the administration.

"It simplifies things," spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Europe 1 radio.

"We have a majority after Sunday's big win (in the parliamentary election) and we have the wherewithall to govern. So now it's time to get to work."

The MoDem party is embroiled in a scandal over accusations of public funding misuses.

It joined forces with President Emmanuel Macron's Republic On The Move party in a parliamentary election that ended on Sunday with a commanding victory for Macron, who has promised to clean up and rejuvenate French politics.

He would retain an absolute majority in parliament even without MoDem's support.

Reporting by Brian Love, Emmanuel Jarry and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.