FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
A third of France's Republicans lawmakers split away from group
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

A third of France's Republicans lawmakers split away from group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A third of the conservative The Republicans' party newly elected lawmakers are splitting away from their peers to create their own parliamentary group, one of the lawmakers said, in a further sign of the dynamiting of France's political landscape.

The self-styled "constructive" group, made of about 40 lawmakers belonging to the moderate wing of The Republicans, is set to support centrist President Emmanuel Macron on a case-by-case basis, while others in the party staunchly oppose him.

Parliamentary elections on Sunday gave Macron's centrist Republic On the Move party a solid majority.

The conservative The Republicans are the second-biggest party in parliament, with 113 lawmakers.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.