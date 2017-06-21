French conservative lawmaker says forming splinter group in parliament

PARIS (Reuters) - Veteran conservative French lawmaker Thierry Solere on Wednesday confirmed he was forming a splinter group in parliament, separate from his The Republicans party grouping, in a further sign of a shifting political landscape.

The self-styled "constructive" group, made of members of parliament from the moderate wing of The Republicans and from the centre-right UDI party is set to support centrist President Emmanuel Macron on a case-by-case basis, while others in the party staunchly oppose him.

Solere said about 20 Republicans lawmakers would be part of that splinter group, alongside the 18 UDI lawmakers.