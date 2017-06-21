FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French conservative lawmaker says forming splinter group in parliament
June 21, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 months ago

French conservative lawmaker says forming splinter group in parliament

French politician Thierry Solere, member of the Republicans political party, leaves after a political council at the party headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2017 the day after the first round of 2017 French presidential election.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Veteran conservative French lawmaker Thierry Solere on Wednesday confirmed he was forming a splinter group in parliament, separate from his The Republicans party grouping, in a further sign of a shifting political landscape.

The self-styled "constructive" group, made of members of parliament from the moderate wing of The Republicans and from the centre-right UDI party is set to support centrist President Emmanuel Macron on a case-by-case basis, while others in the party staunchly oppose him.

Solere said about 20 Republicans lawmakers would be part of that splinter group, alongside the 18 UDI lawmakers.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus

