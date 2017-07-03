France's Macron says could use referendum for institutional reforms

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he would go directly to voters via referendum if parliament does not vote major institutional reforms quickly enough.

In a much-touted policy speech to both houses of parliament which was strong on broad principles but carried little concrete announcements, the new president confirmed he wanted to add a dose of proportionality to future parliamentary elections.

He also confirmed he wanted to cut the number of lawmakers by a third and scrap a special judicial court that judges ministers.

"I want all of those deep reforms that our institutions seriously need to be done within a year," Macron told lawmakers. "These reforms will go to parliament but, if needed, I will put them to voters via a referendum.