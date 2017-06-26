FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Public transport sector boosts French electricity demand in May - RTE
June 26, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a month ago

Public transport sector boosts French electricity demand in May - RTE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French electricity consumption rose in May, buoyed by power consumption in the public transport sector and demand for cooling due to higher than average temperatures, grid network operator RTE said on Monday.

Electricity demand increased by 0.9 percent year-on-year in the month of May, compared with the same period a year ago, RTE said in its monthly report.

On the supply side, French nuclear power generation, which accounts for more than 75 percent of its electricity needs, rose 2.3 percent in May, compared with the same month in 2016.

French hydro power generation however, fell in May due to less rain and lower reservoir levels. Hydro generation was down 12.6 percent compared with May last year, while power from fossil fuels generation including coal, gas and oil, rose 62 percent.

Electricity generated by solar panels rose by 20 percent during the month of May, driven by growth in installed capacity and long spells of sunshine during the month, RTE said, adding that wind power supply fell by 2.6 percent.

France maintained its position as a net power exporter in Europe during the month with 5,701 gigawatt-hour of electricity exported on a net basis in May.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

