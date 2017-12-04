FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France close to Qatar military, transport contracts - presidential source
#Middle East & North Africa
December 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated a day ago

France close to Qatar military, transport contracts - presidential source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is close to finalising major military and transport contracts during a visit by Emmanuel Macron to Qatar on Thursday, a French presidential source said.

FILE PHOTO: A Rafale fighter jet flies over the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Qatar has an option to buy 12 more Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets after buying 24 planes in 2015 for about 6 billion euros (£5.3 billion) and officials have said that the deal could be concluded this week.

The two sides are also in talks for sale of 300 VBCI armoured vehicles from French firm Nexter and a contract worth some 3 billion euros to manage the Doha metro for 20 years.

“Discussions are ongoing,” a French presidential source told reporters on Monday ahead of the visit. “You spoke about several dossiers for which the point of maturity is close, but I prefer to remain a little bit prudent and wait until Thursday.”

Paris has close commercial and political ties with Qatar and has pushed further business interests in the country as well as encourage investment into France, where the gas-rich Gulf state already has assets of about $10 billion.

It has also sought to play a role as a go-between in a row, which began in early June when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut political and trade ties with Qatar.

Since then Qatar has sought to strengthen its military, including signing military equipment deals with the United States, Russia and Britain.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
