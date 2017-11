PARIS (Reuters) - The French government sale of 4.73 percent of carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Thursday was worth about 1.2 billion euros, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The sale, part of a wider government programme to raise some 10 billion euros through the sale of stakes in various companies, saw a capital gain of 55 million euros from when the shares were bought two years ago, Le Maire said in a statement.