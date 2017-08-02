First the Olympics, then the World Cup, says French minister

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel leaves the Elysee Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - RTX37DQN

LONDON (Reuters) - French sports minister Laura Flessel has welcomed the in-principal award of the 2024 Olympic Games to Paris and hopes it may act as a springboard to help the country’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“This (Olympic) bid is the crown piece in France’s drive to establish itself as a home to major international sporting events,” she said.

“That the 2024 Games would be awarded to Paris was a dream. That dream appears within reach and I hope that, on 13 September, it will become reality,” she said, referring to next month’s formal vote by IOC delegates to confirm Paris’s hosting of the Games after this week’s withdrawal of rival Los Angeles.

“With its bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023, it is this same determination which France is set on showing,” she added.

France is one of three countries, along with South Africa and Ireland, who have submitted formal bids for the 2023 tournament.

“The State, with the French President leading the way, is strongly backing the French Rugby Federation, and is a staunch supporter to the #France2023 project,” she said.

Bernard Laporte, President of the French Rugby Federation, also drew a parallel between the Olympics and World Cup.

“France’s bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023 extends from the same spirit as that of Paris,” he said.

“France and the French are passionate about hosting both these competitions along with their fans from the world over.”

France hosted the tournament in 2007, and staged games in the 1991 and 1999 World Cups.