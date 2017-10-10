FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss police - detained man is brother of Marseille attacker
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 9 days ago

Swiss police - detained man is brother of Marseille attacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Two people detained at the Swiss-Italian border this week include a brother of the man behind a deadly Oct. 1 knife attack in the French port city of Marseille, Swiss police said on Tuesday.

Switzerland’s federal police said a brother of 29-year-old Ahmed Hannachi, who was shot dead following the attack that killed two women, was known to foreign police forces for links with the “jihadist terrorist movement.” It was unclear what role if any the suspect played in the attack, police said.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

