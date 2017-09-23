FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area - French presidency
#World News
September 23, 2017 / 6:05 PM / a month ago

One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area - French presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A member of a French paratroop regiment serving with the U.S.-led coalition of nations battling Islamic State was killed on Saturday in combat in the Iraq-Syria region, the French army said.

Some 1,200 service personnel are deployed with the French military operation in Iraq and Syria, known as Operation Chammal, launched in Iraq in 2014 and extended to Syria in 2015.

The mission supports local forces in their fight against the jihadist group, principally with air strikes, reconnaissance flights and training.

The army said the serviceman had been shot as French soldiers were advising local forces during a firefight with Islamic State.

President Emmanuel Macron “learned with great sadness” of the soldier’s death, the presidency said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey

