South Korea's Naver invests further 100 million euros in French tech fund

PARIS (Reuters) - South Korea’s Naver Corp (035420.KS) is investing a further 100 million euros ($118 million) in French technology fund K-Fund I, marking the latest sign of international interest in the French start-up technology scene, which is vying to rival London.

K-Fund I is steered by Korelya Capital, which was founded and is led by former French digital economy minister Fleur Pellerin.

Korean-born Pellerin is credited with launching the “French Tech” initiative in the early years of ex-President Francois Hollande’s mandate, which put the country’s burgeoning tech scene on the map.

Earlier this year, Facebook (FB.O) picked Paris’ “Station F” mega-campus as the site of its first ever start-ups incubator. [nL8N1JC16B]

($1 = 0.8474 euros)