March 2, 2018 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

France's Canal+ suspends broadcasts of TF1 channels in fee feud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, says it is suspending broadcasts of channels owned by TF1, saying the latter is imposing“unreasonable” fees on its distributors.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 16/05/2017 - The logo of French television channel Canal+ is seen on the Croisette. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“The Canal+ group reasserts its wish to be able to broadcast Groupe TF1’s free channels but does not intend to pay in order to transmit them,” Canal+ said in a statement, adding that it was taking the case to a commercial court in Paris.

TF1, part Bouygues, is already engaged in a legal tussle with Orange over a similar fee dispute.

Reporting by Bertrand Boucey, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
