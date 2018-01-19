Toyota to invest 400 million euros in northern France - report

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor (7203.T) will invest 400 million euros (352.98 million pounds) in its plant of Onnaing, northern France, business newspaper Les Echos reported on Friday.

A spokesman with the world’s second-biggest carmaker declined to comment.

Toyota builds its subcompact Yaris model at the plant, which is located near the city of Valenciennes.

The company employs some 4,000 staff at the plant and the investment will enable it to assemble a second model, Les Echos said.