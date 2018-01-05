FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says some journalists nurture terrorism through writing
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 4:34 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says some journalists nurture terrorism through writing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday some journalists helped nurture terrorists through their writing, after his French counterpart told a joint news conference that countries must respect the law in their fight against terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint press conference with the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

“Terror doesn’t form by itself. Terror and terrorists have gardeners,” Erdogan said, standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron who had voiced concern about the fate of students, teachers and journalists in Turkey’s crackdown.

“These gardeners are those people viewed as thinkers. They water ... from their columns on newspapers,” Erdogan said. “And one day, you find, these people show up as a terrorist in front of you.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
