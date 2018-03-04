France's Macron called Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Syria's Ghouta

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to discuss Syria, notably the humanitarian situation in the besieged eastern Ghouta region, the French presidency said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

The statement said Macron“spoke of his deep concern and of immediate measures to be taken, notably by Iran and Russia, so that Damascus finally accepts the U.N resolution, gives access to humanitarian aid convoys and for a truce be implemented under U.N control”.

The two presidents will continue to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis within the framework of the inclusive Geneva process with all involved partners and representatives of the Syrian opposition, the presidency said.