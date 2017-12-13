FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutors search Fraport in bribe probe
December 13, 2017 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

German prosecutors search Fraport in bribe probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors have searched offices of Frankfurt airport operator Fraport and homes of its staff, investigating a case of suspected bribery in Senegal, they said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors said eight people, five of whom were in a managerial position but none of them from the executive board, were subject to the probe that involved a team of more than 100 investigators.

Fraport confirmed the searches and said it was cooperating with the investigation but declined to comment on details.

The searches were first reported by the newspaper Bild.

The newspaper said the Fraport employees were suspected of having bribed a Senegalese official to secure a tender to operate Dakar airport for the benefit of a company which was not named.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair

