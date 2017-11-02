Fraport says easyJet granted slots at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) has been granted slots at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub, though it is not clear when it will start flying, airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) said on Thursday.

EasyJet Commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

EasyJet does not currently fly to Frankfurt but is expanding in Germany by taking over part of insolvent Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel airport.

Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said he expected easyJet would use the slots for Frankfurt-Berlin flights, which was one of Air Berlin’s busiest routes.