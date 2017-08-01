FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 6 days ago

Dialysis provider FMC's Second-quarter profit edges up 2 percent as costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE), the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 583 million euros ($690 million), below the average estimate of 611 million euros from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group still expects 2017 adjusted net income to increase by 7-9 percent at constant currencies.

($1 = 0.8453 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

