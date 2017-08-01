FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 6 days ago

Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

The company, which mines gold and silver from six mines in Mexico, said profit for the six months ended June 30 rose 87 percent to $310.1 million from a year ago.

Silver production rose 11 percent to 28.04 million ounces while gold production fell slightly to 445,769 ounces during the period.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.