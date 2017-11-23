FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-yield bond funds extend outflow streak - BAML
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 23, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

High-yield bond funds extend outflow streak - BAML

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors yanked $2 billion from high-yield bond funds over the past week, the fourth straight week of outflows, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data showed on Friday, as they took profits in an asset class that has yielded double-digit returns this year.

With cracks appearing to widen in some emerging markets, notably Turkey, investors booked profits, though outflows were moderated by a strong outlook for global growth. [MKTS/GLOB]

An index measuring the performance of high-yield debt has delivered 11 percent returns so far this year, outstripping its investment grade and government debt counterparts.

But with yields on some high-yield bonds falling to record lows, some investors are becoming cautious. For example, an index of European high yield debt is trading one standard deviation below its five-year average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Equities saw strong inflows, with Japan cornering the lion’s share followed by Europe.

Third quarter economic growth in the euro zone exceeded the United States, and the full-year print is expected at 2.2 percent compared with a forecast of 1.4 percent this time last year.

Overall, $7.4 billion of funds moved into equities for the week ending Nov. 21.

BAML’s data showed overall equity allocations were at 60 percent, below a peak of 63 percent in March 2015.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.