a month ago
Before G20, Erdogan accuses Germany of 'committing suicide' - Zeit
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a month ago

Before G20, Erdogan accuses Germany of 'committing suicide' - Zeit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a fast-breaking iftar dinner at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, June 20, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying that Germany was "committing suicide" by not letting him speak to Turks in Germany during his visit to the country for a G20 leaders summit, which starts on Friday.

"Germany is committing suicide," he told German weekly Die Zeit, adding: "Germany must correct this mistake."

Erdogan also said as long as Germany did not send supporters of Erdogan's foe Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, his country would view Germany as a land that protected terrorists.

Ankara has blamed Gulen, a Muslim cleric, for orchestrating a failed coup last July. Gulen has denied involvement.

However, Erdogan also said Germany and Turkey needed each other and on a personal level he did not have a problem with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

