a month ago
Merkel sees options for G20 solution on climate policy
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 3:25 PM / a month ago

Merkel sees options for G20 solution on climate policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2017.Michele Tantussi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she saw various options for resolving differences over climate policy at a G20 summit in Hamburg that she is hosting.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces tension at the meeting with other leaders from the big Group of 20 economies after he decided last month to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Merkel told reporters that as host of the summit, which formally starts on Friday, it was her role to find compromises. On climate policy, she added: "There are various options, which can be discussed."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

