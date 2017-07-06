FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police fire water cannon at G20 demonstration
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 6:13 PM / a month ago

German police fire water cannon at G20 demonstration

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017.Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German police fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters gathered to demonstrate against a G20 summit in Hamburg after a group of black-clad demonstrators threw bottles and other objects at riot police.

Police expected around 100,000 protesters from around Europe, who say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, to gather for the demonstration dubbed "Welcome to Hell" by the anti-capitalist groups behind it.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

