a month ago
South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 2:02 PM / a month ago

South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.John MACDOUGALL,POOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said he was in favour of dialogue with North Korea despite the "nuclear provocation" of its test-launch earlier this week of what the isolated state said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile.

Speaking after a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Moon also said he saw a role for Putin in helping de-escalate the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Putin warned the parties involved against losing self-control with regard to North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging a "pragmatic, accurate" approach to its missile programme.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Noah Barkin

