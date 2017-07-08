FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Putin says Trump quizzed him on U.S. election meddling
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 2:35 PM / a month ago

Putin says Trump quizzed him on U.S. election meddling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Donald Trump, his U.S. counterpart, had asked him detailed questions regarding allegations that Moscow had interfered in last year's U.S. election.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Hamburg at the G20 summit, said he had tried to give Trump detailed answers which he said seemed to satisfy the U.S. president.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.