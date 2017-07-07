FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia finance minister hopes Putin-Trump meeting will help Russian economy
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 4:05 PM / a month ago

Russia finance minister hopes Putin-Trump meeting will help Russian economy

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin - RTX38O3Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he hoped a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would have a positive impact on the Russian economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Siluanov also said the issue of protectionism would be mentioned in a summit communique that G20 leaders were working on, adding that protectionism was harmful for the global economy.

Siluanov also said that Russia had no plans to raise taxes in order to service state debt.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

