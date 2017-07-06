FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.' Tillerson says important for Trump, Putin to have good exchange
July 6, 2017 / 3:06 AM / a month ago

U.S.' Tillerson says important for Trump, Putin to have good exchange

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP) Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday it was important for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to have a "good exchange" over how they see the nature of the bilateral relationship.

"I would say at this point it's difficult to say exactly what ... Russia's intentions are in this relationship," Tillerson said before he left Washington for the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

"And I think that's the most important part of this meeting is to have a good exchange between President Trump and President Putin over what they both see as the nature of this relationship between our two countries," he said.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Paul Tait

