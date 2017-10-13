FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio frets over euro zone's labour market slack
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 8 days ago

ECB's Constancio frets over euro zone's labour market slack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Broad measures of euro zone unemployment remain high, even if the bloc has created more than 7 million jobs since the beginning of its economic recovery, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) and Vice President Vitor Constancio address a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the single currency, when including measures such as part-time workers who are seeking more hours and people discouraged from working for various reasons, remains around 17 percent to 18 percent.

That is holding back wage growth and keeping a lid on inflation, Constancio said in a presentation on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

He added that while the euro zone’s economic recovery is broad-based and consolidated, raising inflation back towards the ECB’s target of nearly 2 percent is “quite difficult” given the labour market slack.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.