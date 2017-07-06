WTO, IMF, World Bank chiefs call for G20 trade openness

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Roberto Azevedo (L) and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (C) arrive to present the report "Making Trade an Engine of Growth for All: The Case for Trade and For Policies to Facilitate Adjustment" in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2017.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The heads of the World Trade Organization, World Bank and International Monetary Fund called on Thursday for G20 leaders to agree actions to reinvigorate trade and support workers.

"The economic wellbeing of billions of people depends on trade. Deeper trade integration twinned with supportive domestic policies can help boost incomes and accelerate global growth. This calls for decisive actions by world leaders gathering for the G-20 Summit this week," they said in a joint statement.