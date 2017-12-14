FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada G7 presidency to focus on women, gender equality - Trudeau
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Canada G7 presidency to focus on women, gender equality - Trudeau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has made gender equality a priority, on Thursday said empowering women would be one of the main themes when Canada takes over the presidency of the Group of Seven next year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Trudeau, whose first act after taking power in 2015 was to appoint a cabinet with an equal number of women and men, told an event broadcast on Facebook that ending inequalities between the sexes was the right thing to do and would benefit the economy.

“Advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment will be a part of every ministerial meeting, it will be part of the broader G7 agenda, and it will be considered every step of the way as we plan out all of our events,” said Trudeau.

The G7 groups some of the world’s leading industrialized nations. Leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, will gather for a summit on June 8-9 in the Quebec region of Charlevoix.

Trudeau said the other main themes for Canada’s presidency were investing in growth that worked for everyone, preparing for jobs of the future, climate change and building a more peaceful and secure world.

Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
