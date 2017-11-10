FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galliford says affordable housing business benefiting from UK policies
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 8:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Galliford says affordable housing business benefiting from UK policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British housebuilder Galliford Try Plc (GFRD.L) said on Friday its affordable housing business was benefiting from government policies.

FILE PHOTO - A builder assembles scaffolding as he works on new homes, in south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

Britain has a long-term housing shortage, especially in southern England, and Prime Minister Theresa May in October promised a further 10 billion pounds to Help to Buy, a programme that subsidises new construction.

Galliford said the order book at its partnerships and regeneration business -- which operates as a developer and contractor in the affordable housing sector -- rose to 1.3 billion pounds in the period from July 1 to Nov. 6, from 873 million a year ago.

It said government announcements had provided increased certainty to its clients to bring forward investment in that business,

It also said it continued to see good market conditions across all its businesses.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.