a month ago
African Petroleum says it maintains rights to Gambia licences
#Business News
July 5, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

African Petroleum says it maintains rights to Gambia licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Oslo-listed African Petroleum (AFPC.OL) maintains the legal rights to two oil licences in Gambia and will use a "dispute mechanism" if the government maintains its current stance, the company said on Wednesday.

"We reiterate that we reserve the legal rights to these licences and state categorically that the licences have not been terminated in accordance with the terms of the licences, nor have they expired," a spokesman said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely

