July 6, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a month ago

African Petroleum's priority is to have dialogue with Gambia - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Oslo-listed African Petroleum (AFPC.OL)'s first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.

The firm's country representative had a scheduled meeting with the Gambian oil ministry later Thursday, CEO Jens Pace told an investor call.

Shares in African Petroleum, which have fallen sharply in recent days, were up 23 percent at 0941 GMT.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

