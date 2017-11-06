FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive - General Electric mulls options for aircraft leasing unit: sources
#News
November 6, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 10 hours

Exclusive - General Electric mulls options for aircraft leasing unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring options for its aircraft leasing operations, including the sale of all or part of that business, as the company’s new chief executive, John Flannery, searches for new divestitures, according to people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

GE is considering options for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the world’s second-largest lessor, following expressions of interest from some of its competitors, the sources said on Monday.

A spin-off of the business is also a possibility, the sources said, cautioning that GE may decide to keep the business.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. GE declined to comment.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofssky

