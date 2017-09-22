FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bloomberg
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 10:34 AM / in a month

GE nears sale of its industrial unit to ABB - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has neared the sale of its industrial solutions unit to ABB Ltd (ABBN.S) for $2.5 billion (£1.85 billion) to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Reuters reported in August that General Electric had resumed negotiations to sell its industrial solutions business to ABB.

The companies are likely to announce an agreement by next week, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

ABB does not “comment on market rumours,” a company spokesman said. GE was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

