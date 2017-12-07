GE to cut 1,100 power business jobs in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to cut around 1,100 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce across its power business in Britain following a significant deterioration in its markets, it said on Thursday.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

GE said it had launched a consultation period over the restructuring which would affect jobs at two plants in Stafford and Rugby, central England.

The cuts are part of a wider programme to remove 12,000 jobs by the U.S. company.

GE said it remained committed to the UK, which would continue to be a “strategic market”.