FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 24, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

GE CEO says company will continue, but will 'look different'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) intends to make further changes to its portfolio but will remain a company, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

    “There will be a GE in the future, but it will look different than it does today,” Chief Executive John Flannery said on a conference call as GE released fourth-quarter earnings.

    The comments come after speculation increased last week that GE was seriously considering a break-up. Earlier Wednesday, the head of GE’s aircraft financing unit, said GE is looking at alternative structuring arrangements, not a break-up of the company.

    Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Nick Zieminski

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.