GE CEO signals 'sweeping change' ahead, $20 bln in asset sales

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive John Flannery said Friday investors can expect “sweeping change” from his review of the businesses, and that the industrial conglomerate will focus on profit, cash generation and accountability of employees.

FILE PHOTO - General Electric Co's incoming chief executive John Flannery is shown in this undated handout photo provided June 12, 2017. Courtesy General Electric/Handout via REUTERS

Flannery said he sees room to cut more than $2 billion (£1.5 billion) in costs next year, double the current target, and that he has found more than $20 billion in assets that GE will sell in one to two years.