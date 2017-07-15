FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 profit guidance
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 22 days ago

German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German food-processing machinery maker GEA (G1AG.DE) cut its 2017 profit guidance following a weak second quarter with depressed sales volumes and margins, as well as costs related to a bottling product line it has already stopped making.

GEA said on Saturday it now targets 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 600-640 million euros, compared to an earlier guidance of 620-670 million.

The company confirmed its 2017 revenue target of moderate growth.

In the second quarter, GEA's operating EBITDA decreased to 122 million, from 145 million euros in the year-earlier period, while order intake was flat at 1.2 billion euros.

Full second quarter results are due on July 26.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.