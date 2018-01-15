Gem Diamonds uncovers 910 carat, colourless diamond; shares gain

(Reuters) - Gem Diamonds (GEMD.L) uncovered a 910 carat, colourless diamond, the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever found, it said on Monday, sending the shares up more than 10 percent.

A 910-carat colourless diamond found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho is seen in this handout photo supplied by Gem Diamonds, January 15, 2018. Gem Diamonds/Handout via REUTERS

The company said the diamond was the largest found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

The diamond belongs to a category that represents less than 1 percent of all mined diamonds in the world and is more valuable as it is colourless, the diamond miner said.