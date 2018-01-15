FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gem Diamonds uncovers 910 carat, colourless diamond; shares gain
#Business News
January 15, 2018 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

Gem Diamonds uncovers 910 carat, colourless diamond; shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gem Diamonds (GEMD.L) uncovered a 910 carat, colourless diamond, the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever found, it said on Monday, sending the shares up more than 10 percent.

A 910-carat colourless diamond found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho is seen in this handout photo supplied by Gem Diamonds, January 15, 2018. Gem Diamonds/Handout via REUTERS

    The company said the diamond was the largest found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

    The diamond belongs to a category that represents less than 1 percent of all mined diamonds in the world and is more valuable as it is colourless, the diamond miner said.

    Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
