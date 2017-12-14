FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 1:32 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Gemalto shareholder Quandt says backs rejection of Atos offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German billionaire family Quandt backs chipmaker Gemalto’s rejection of a 4.3 billion euro (£3.7 billion) takeover offer by French technology company Atos offer, a spokesman for the Quandt family said.

The Quandt family, which is also the largest shareholder of German carmaker BMW, owns more than 10 percent of Gemalto shares through two separate investment vehicles, according to the spokesman.

Atos said earlier on Thursday that it will press ahead with its bid, despite Gemalto’s rejection, raising the prospect of a hostile takeover battle.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

