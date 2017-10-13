Generali CEO says no need for capital increase - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) has damped speculation of a capital increase, saying the Italian insurer does not need one in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt published Friday.

A logo of Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali is seen in central Rome, Italy, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Asked about speculation of a capital increase, Philippe Donnet said: “We don’t need one.”

“Our capital position is strong,” he said. “We have a solvency quota of 207 percent. Investors and analysts told me last week in London that we had too much capital. A year ago, we were told we had too little. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.”

Donnet said Generali was seeing “great external interest” for its 44 billion euro ($52 billion) Germany life insurance portfolio.

Asked when a decision would be made on the possible sale of the portfolio, he said: “Whether we manage the book internally or give it over to a run-off company is a technical decision.”

“It is up to our customers, our operation, our employees and the supervision authorities,” he said. “They all have different views. We listen to all sides.”