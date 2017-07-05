FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm considers sale of Germany’s Oetinger Aluminium
#Business News
July 5, 2017 / 3:21 PM / a month ago

Private equity firm considers sale of Germany’s Oetinger Aluminium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - A sale of German aluminium producer Oetinger Aluminium is being considered by its owner, the private equity investor Special Situations Venture Partners III, Oetinger's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Oetinger produces about 180,000 tonnes of recycled aluminium casting alloy annually, comprising around 70 percent liquid metal and 30 percent blocks, the company says.

"I can confirm a sale process is being reviewed and there have been expressions of interest," Oetinger Aluminium CEO Roland Keller told Reuters.

Oetinger has two plants in Weissenhorn and Neu-Ulm in south Germany. Customers are mainly in the automotive industry, the CEO said.

The investor purchased Oetinger Aluminium in 2013 after it had declared insolvency.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Blair

