German ministry says disagrees with regional bans on diesel cars

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.
"Driving bans are the wrong political approach," a transport ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.
Munich's mayor told a newspaper on Wednesday that the city, home to German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE), is considering banning diesel vehicles because of "shocking" nitrogen oxides emissions in the Bavarian capital.
