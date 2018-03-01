Hack on German government network was 'technically sophisticated' - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday that a hack on the government’s computer network was technically sophisticated and planned long in advance, adding that security measures to track the origin of the attack were still ongoing.

FILE PHOTO - Outgoing German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“The highly professional attacker was monitored by the security authorities in order to gain further insight into the attacker’s attack mode and objective and to initiate case-appropriate security measures...These measures are still ongoing,” the minister said in a statement.